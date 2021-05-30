Backhoe used to break into gas station, owner says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A store owner says heavy equipment being used to rebuild the road in front of his business was also used to break into it.

Early Saturday morning, Ala Drabi was notified that his gas station, the Quick Zone at 2710 Medgar Evers Blvd., had been broken into.

The incident occurred around 2:45 a.m., he said.

When Drabi arrived, he noticed that a large backhoe had been used to bust through the wall behind the cash registers.

Inside, a crook or crooks knocked down shelves and display cases and leaving hundreds of packages of cigarettes and other tobacco products on the ground.

The driver of the backhoe also damaged the building next door to the gas station and knocked down the chain-link fence beside it. A portion of the fence was still located in the equipment’s treads.

“He took some money and some stuff… a lot of stuff from inside the store,” Drabi said. “That always happens… a lot of times it happens in the store.