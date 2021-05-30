Dusty’s Make a Wish Race raises money for children

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dusty’s Make a Wish race returns this year to raise money for children who are in critical conditions.

Dusty's 5K race raises money for children with the Make A Wish Foundation (WTOK Sports)

Over 200 people gathered together in order to reach the organization’s goal of raising enough money for two children in the Make A Wish Foundation. After the race, they exceeded expectations and raised enough money to grant three wishes.

The race happened at Bonita Lakes Park and takes place every year, where they have a 5K race and a 2 mile walk.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.