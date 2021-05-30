Great weather for Memorial Day, but the rain returns next week Cloud cover hung around longer than anticipated Sunday morning, leading to cooler than expected temperatures. Expect to warm into the mid to upper 70′s for Sunday with temperatures for Sunday night dipping into the mid 50′s. The wind will remain out of the North through Tuesday afternoon, keeping us comfortably warm with low humidity. Memorial Day continues to look great, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 80′s. A disturbance will begin to push its way into our area by Wednesday, bringing the higher humidity back into the area. The higher humidity will bring back the cloud cover and the chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs through midweek will be in the mid to upper 80′s. It’s possible a few of us could see highs reach into the 90′s. Overnight lows will rebound by Wednesday, dropping into the upper 60′s.

