Advertisement

Meridian Museum of Art reopens to public

Two artists, one message
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Museum of Art has reopened to the public with new artists showing off their art to the community.

The event featured live music and several works of art from local art creators such as Shelly Graham and Mouise Richard. Graham’s art gallery takes us back 15 years where the city of Meridian looked a lot different. There were photos that she held onto all these years. Her theme was “Remembering Meridian”.

Richard’s art gallery showed unique paintings that he has been working on for over 60 years. He said he aimed to make people feel free and inspired through his photos.

There were many different arts from nature to buildings, but they all shared one thing in common. It told a story.

“I feel so grateful and blessed that can share this. People are interested in it, they love the colors and they love like I love Meridian,” said local artist, Shelly Graham.

“It is therapeutic to me. If they see that I am creating, expressing myself and I get that message across makes me feel good,” said local artist, Mouise Richard.

The museum will have a paint along for those who want to learn how to paint. To register just visit Meridianmuseum.org.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner says crooks used a backhoe to break into his gas station on Medgar Evers Boulevard in...
Backhoe used to break into gas station, owner says
The two 15-year-old girls were heading south on County Road 375 when they ran off the road and...
Enterprise High students involved in deadly crash
Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper John Harris was struck by a vehicle and fatally injured...
Trooper dies in the line of duty in Madison County
The new location will be at 131 S Frontage Road where Meridian Crossroads is located.
ALDI Grocery coming to Meridian
NCAA College World Series
Regional Hosts and Sites Announced for the NCAA College World Series

Latest News

FCA Movie Night
FCA Movie Night
KofC Bingo
KofC Bingo
Flag Raising Ceremony
Flag Raising Ceremony
The Knights of Columbus 802 will hold a flag-raising ceremony Monday morning to honor the men...
Knights of Columbus Flag-raising ceremony preview
The Knights of Columbus Charity Bingo will reopen its doors after more than a year of being...
Charity bingo event returns to the public