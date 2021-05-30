Meridian Museum of Art reopens to public

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Museum of Art has reopened to the public with new artists showing off their art to the community.

The event featured live music and several works of art from local art creators such as Shelly Graham and Mouise Richard. Graham’s art gallery takes us back 15 years where the city of Meridian looked a lot different. There were photos that she held onto all these years. Her theme was “Remembering Meridian”.

Richard’s art gallery showed unique paintings that he has been working on for over 60 years. He said he aimed to make people feel free and inspired through his photos.

There were many different arts from nature to buildings, but they all shared one thing in common. It told a story.

“I feel so grateful and blessed that can share this. People are interested in it, they love the colors and they love like I love Meridian,” said local artist, Shelly Graham.

“It is therapeutic to me. If they see that I am creating, expressing myself and I get that message across makes me feel good,” said local artist, Mouise Richard.

The museum will have a paint along for those who want to learn how to paint. To register just visit Meridianmuseum.org.

