Advertisement

Students, parent attack 14-year-old in NC high school classroom

By WXII Staff
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 12:28 AM CDT|Updated: May. 30, 2021 at 12:29 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WXII) - Authorities in North Carolina are preparing charges after they say a high school student was assaulted by a group of students and a parent.

Deputies say the Tuesday morning incident grew out of a fight between two teenage girls at a bus stop the day before.

One of the girls texted a group of friends, including an 18-year-old and a parent, to come to school the next day to help her get revenge. The student told them that a door would be propped open for them to enter through.

A total of eight assailants walked into the classroom of the 14-year-old victim at Southern Guilford High School and began to attack her.

Faculty members and the school resource officer immediately came to the victim’s defense. She suffered minor injuries.

Deputies say the attackers tried to escape but were detained at the scene. They were identified as three students from Southern Guilford High, three students from other county high schools, an 18-year-old and a parent of one of the students.

The students under 18 will face juvenile assault charges. Those from Southern Guilford High were suspended from school, and the others will likely also face school-related discipline, deputies say.

The adults will face more serious charges, including assault, trespassing and inciting a riot.

Copyright 2021 WXII via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner says crooks used a backhoe to break into his gas station on Medgar Evers Boulevard in...
Backhoe used to break into gas station, owner says
The two 15-year-old girls were heading south on County Road 375 when they ran off the road and...
Enterprise High students involved in deadly crash
Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper John Harris was struck by a vehicle and fatally injured...
Trooper dies in the line of duty in Madison County
The new location will be at 131 S Frontage Road where Meridian Crossroads is located.
ALDI Grocery coming to Meridian
NCAA College World Series
Regional Hosts and Sites Announced for the NCAA College World Series

Latest News

China’s ruling Communist Party has enforced birth limits since 1980 to restrain population...
China easing birth limits further to cope with aging society
FILE – This file image shows the Texas State Capitol.
Dems walk, stop Texas GOP’s sweeping voting restrictions
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
The boy's father and sister drifted more than a mile away from their boat while caught in a...
7-year-old hero recounts hourlong swim to shore after boating accident
Jessica Marzett was parking her car when three suspects opened fire on her. Police say within...
Mother shot at 23 times while parking car at Ohio strip mall