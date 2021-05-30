Threefoot Brewery Update

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Beer lovers in the Queen City have something to be excited about with the Threefoot Brewing opening late July or early August.

Owner John Purdy has transformed this historic building in downtown Meridian into a first-class brewery and restaurant.

The brewery will feature 24 beers on tap along with a full menu of some of your favorite dishes.

He said all that’s left to do is to install the beer tanks.

There will also be live music, outdoor seating, and games.

Purdy said his establishment will be family friendly and a place to visit, even if you don’t like beer.

