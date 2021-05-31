Advertisement

1 person hospitalized in Meridian hit-and-run crash

One person is being hospitalized after crashing into a telephone pole in Meridian.
One person is being hospitalized after crashing into a telephone pole in Meridian.
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One person was rushed to a local hospital after a hit-and-run in Meridian.

The crash happened around noon near 1318 19th Street near the Reece Court Apartments. One of the cars involved in the crash hit a telephone pole.

Police have arrested the driver of the other car involved in the hit-and-run. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

