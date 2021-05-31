2021 All Scholastic Sports Team Special
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
If you missed the f2021 All Scholastic Sports Team Special tonight you can watch it from our link
or you can watch it on one of our other stations at the following times and again on WTOK Sunday June 6th
- ETOK – Saturday, June 5th from 2pm -2:30pm
- GTOK – Sunday, June 6th from 11:30am – 12pm
- 2nd run on WTOK – Sunday, June 6th from 5:30pm – 6pm
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.