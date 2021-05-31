Advertisement

2021 All Scholastic Sports Team Special

Published: May. 30, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

If you missed the f2021 All Scholastic Sports Team Special tonight you can watch it from our link

https://youtu.be/EwkE7_CYbXk

or you can watch it on one of our other stations at the following times and again on WTOK Sunday June 6th

  • ETOK – Saturday, June 5th from 2pm -2:30pm
  • GTOK – Sunday, June 6th from 11:30am – 12pm
  • 2nd run on WTOK – Sunday, June 6th from 5:30pm – 6pm

