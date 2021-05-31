Charity bingo event returns to the public

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Knights of Columbus Charity Bingo will reopen its doors after more than a year of being closed due to the pandemic.

The organization’s bingo nights have been around since 1961, and it is the largest fundraiser for their charitable activities.

Staff members said they are expecting a large crowd with many people winning cash prizes.

Grand Knight K of C 802, William Nix, said they are preparing for their big day Monday.

“There are 43 games with prizes ranging to $25 to the big jackpot game that is guaranteed to pay $1,000 but may pay as high as $3,000. The hall is ready, the bingo machine is ready and the workers are ready,” said Nix.

Their first bingo event will kick off Wednesday at 6 p.m. located on Hwy 19 near Wal-Mart.

