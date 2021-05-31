Excellent weather to end Memorial Day, but the humidity and rain make a comeback by mid-week. Monday night will be dry and mostly clear with lows dipping into the upper 50′s. Winds have already started to shift out of the South, which will slowly cause the humidity levels to rise. Another result of the increased moisture is increased cloud cover, increasing starting Tuesday morning, and continuing well into the evening. Rain chances come back into the forecast as well, with the more western counties seeing the better chance for rain for Tuesday evening. Expect daytime heating to initiate some pulse type thunderstorms each afternoon, bringing everyone a chance to get some rain. Some of those storms could be a little noisy with gusty winds and heavy rainfall. We will remain in that pattern for the next few days as we keep temperatures in the mid to upper 80′s.

Rain makes its way back into the forecast for Tuesday. (WTOK)