Field of 64 announced for the NCAA DI baseball tournament

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The road to Omaha begins this week.

The NCAA Division I baseball tournament selection show was held Monday morning with the 64 teams chosen announced.

Mississippi State (40-15) received a top eight seed as the No. 7 overall team. The Bulldogs will host a Regional and if they win the regional, they will then host a Super Regional.

The Bulldogs will open up postseason play against Samford (35-22). VCU (37-14) and Campbell (35-16) will also face off in Starkville with the winner facing the MSU-Samford winner.

Ole Miss (41-19) is hosting a Regional in Oxford and will face Southeast Missouri State (30-20) to open up tournament play. The Rebels also welcome in Southern Miss (37-19) and Florida State (30-22), who will face off at Swayze Field. The winner of USM-FSU will play the winner of the MSU-SE Missouri State matchup.

Alabama (31-24) sneaked its way into the NCAA tournament after a solid run in the SEC Tournament. The Crimson Tide will be competing in the Ruston Regional hosted by Louisiana Tech (40-18) and will open up play against North Carolina State (30-17). LA Tech, who finished as runner-ups in the Conference USA Tournament, will face Rider University (23-16).

The full NCAA baseball tournament bracket can be found here.

The SEC has nine teams in the tournament, which is the most of any conference.

