First Responders: Sgt. Jameka Moore

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In our latest First Responders, we meet a man that will soon become a familiar face. Sgt. Jameka Moore is the new Public Relations Officer for Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Troop H.

“I definitely love what I do. You meet new people and every now and then you get that gratification from someone telling you that you affected their life in a positive way. There’s nothing like it,” Moore said.

Sgt. Jameka Moore’s introduction to law enforcement was in 2007. He enrolled in the Highway Patrol’s Trooper Academy.

“I have always been in Troop H. I started my first assignment in Newton County. I also worked in Neshoba County then back to Lauderdale County were I currently live,” Moore said.

His fascination in becoming a trooper was based on their demeanor and the change of scenery every day on the job.

“I was noticing troopers as they walked by and the way they carried themselves and the respect they got,” Moore explained. “I enjoy the challenge of the job and seeing something new every day and not doing the same repetitious thing every day. You never know what the day will bring. The adrenaline rush kind of drew me to it.”

The Clarke County native said not every day is simple. Troopers work a lot of accidents and that is the most difficult part of the job.

“The toughest part of the job is having to notify a loved one that their family member has been killed in a crash and they’re not coming back. Each time that we do it, it never gets easier. It’s one of the toughest parts of the job,” Moore said.

One of the ways Moore copes with those situations is through family. He said they stand behind him and like what he does.

“I have family locally, but most of my family is in Dallas, my mother and my brothers. My mother hated it when I started, but recently she has accepted it. She prayed for God to protect me and he has for all these years,” Moore said.

His new role at Troop H is media relations.

“Making sure the media gets accurate, timely information is my role now. I will be in the community trying to get out and meet them and shine a positive light on the department. That’s my main goal,” Moore said.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.