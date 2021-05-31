Advertisement

Knights of Columbus Flag-raising ceremony preview

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Knights of Columbus 802 will hold a flag-raising ceremony Monday morning to honor the men and women who made the great sacrifice for our country.

Members of the club will meet at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, located at 3917 10th St., to raise the American flag at 8 a.m.

The organization raises the flag for three occasions: Memorial Day, Veterans Day, and July 4th. The flag-raising will include the playing of the National Anthem and veterans saluting.

“We raise the flag and bring it down to halfway until noon. We raise the flag again until 5:00 in the evening then we take it down,” said organization member, Roland Stewart.

Organizers said that anyone can participate in this event.

