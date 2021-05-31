GoFundMe set up for family of MHP Trooper John Harris

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family of MHP Trooper John Harris, who was killed during a traffic stop in Madison Co. on Friday.

The GoFundMe was created by Sean Tindell who is Commissioner at the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety and the Mississippi Highway Patrol are collecting donations to help support the family of Trooper Harris during this difficult time. Your donation is greatly appreciated! https://t.co/IZpYbM0dgJ — MS DPS (@MissDPS) May 29, 2021

“Please consider helping the family of Trooper Harris,” wrote Tindell in a Facebook post sharing the GoFundMe. “[...] It greatly sadden [sic] me that his 9 year old daughter and 5 year old son would never get to fully experience those times with their father.”

Harris was described as a passionate and dedicated public servant by Colonel Randy Ginn, as well as an important member of the Mississippi Highway Patrol family.

“During this time of great uncertainty for his wife Kate, consider helping them as a way of thanking Trooper Harris for his life of service,” concluded Tindell in his Facebook post.

The goal of the GoFundMe is $25,000 and has nearly reached $21,000 as of Monday morning.

Another fundraiser, Raising money for the John Harris family!, on Facebook has raised over $100,000 for the Harris family. Their goal is $200,000.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe, click here . You can also donate to Harris’ Fund the First account by clicking here.

