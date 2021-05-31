Knights of Columbus holds flag-raising ceremony

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A flag raising ceremony was held at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Meridian this morning.

The Knights of Columbus Council #802 put on the event to honor the men and women that have served in the military and have given to ultimate sacrifice to our country. The council also raises the American flag at the cemetery on the Fourth of July and on Veterans Day each year.

“[Memorial Day is a] day where people across the nation honor the military,” said David Stephens with the Knights of Columbus. “Those who gave their all to support and keep our country safe.”

