Memorial Day celebrated in Newton County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Somber and emotional Memorial Day services were held in communities across the U.S. Monday, including at both veterans cemeteries in Mississippi.

“These men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice, these heroes that we speak of. They did it in the name of freedom. Is the freedoms that you and I enjoy every day. It is all because of them and people like them. We may not know them personally, but some of us do. It is important that we say their names and honor their memories. 5000 Mississippians have given that ultimate sacrifice since world war 1,” said Director of Mississippi Veteran’s Affairs, Ray Coleman.

Dozens attended the annual Memorial Day service at the Mississippi Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Newton Monday.

Newscenter 11 spoke with a veteran that said it’s important for Mississippians to remember why this national holiday is so important.

“I’m a veteran myself and still part of the Air National Guard. There’s are brothers and sisters that have gone before us to pave the way. We hope that we can live up to their legacy of service,” said veteran, Brian Hughes.

One mother said that this is an important day for her as she remembers her son who fought for his country.

“I lost my son Sergeant Matthew Ingram 11 years ago In Afghanistan. I want to let people know that freedom is not free. We had to sacrifice. All these headstones are brave men across this Mighty nation that served. I represent them,” said a fallen veteran’s mother, Patrica Hastings.

“Now we have an understanding of what those guys went through back then. We appreciate what those guys did for us,” said participant Micheal Shorter.

Names of Mississippians who have lost their lives in wars around the world were read aloud at Monday’s ceremony in Newton.

A special ceremony was also had at the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Kilmichael in North Mississippi.

