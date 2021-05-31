Memorial Day is dry and pleasant

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We look to see mainly sunny skies on our Memorial Day, after some cloud cover this morning. We are off to a cool start this morning, with temperatures mainly in the low-50s. Humidity will stay low today as high temperatures climb into the mid-80s. We’ll see mostly clear skies tonight with Tuesday morning lows in the upper-50s. We will once again see mostly sunny skies on our Tuesday, with high temperatures climbing into the upper-80s.

Humidity levels are set to rise on Wednesday as isolated shower and storm chances return. Storm chances will increase as we close out the work week and head into the weekend. We will get stuck in a summertime pattern during this time frame. It will be warm and humid Wednesday through Sunday with highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. Thanks to cooler air temperatures, heat index values should remain below 100 degrees this week and weekend, although it will still be muggy out there.

