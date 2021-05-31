Advertisement

Memorial Day is dry and pleasant

Memorial Day Forecast
Memorial Day Forecast(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We look to see mainly sunny skies on our Memorial Day, after some cloud cover this morning. We are off to a cool start this morning, with temperatures mainly in the low-50s. Humidity will stay low today as high temperatures climb into the mid-80s. We’ll see mostly clear skies tonight with Tuesday morning lows in the upper-50s. We will once again see mostly sunny skies on our Tuesday, with high temperatures climbing into the upper-80s.

Humidity levels are set to rise on Wednesday as isolated shower and storm chances return. Storm chances will increase as we close out the work week and head into the weekend. We will get stuck in a summertime pattern during this time frame. It will be warm and humid Wednesday through Sunday with highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. Thanks to cooler air temperatures, heat index values should remain below 100 degrees this week and weekend, although it will still be muggy out there.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
One person is being hospitalized after crashing into a telephone pole in Meridian.
1 person hospitalized in Meridian hit-and-run crash
GoFundMe set up for family of MHP Trooper John Harris
GoFundMe set up for family of MHP Trooper John Harris
The Montana deputies, who were in Milwaukee for emergency vehicle training, found a 19-year-old...
Intruder drunkenly breaks into Airbnb filled with deputies
Owner says crooks used a backhoe to break into his gas station on Medgar Evers Boulevard in...
Backhoe used to break into gas station, owner says

Latest News

Weather - May 31, 2021
Weather - May 31, 2021
Rain makes its way back into the forecast for Tuesday.
Excellent weather to end Memorial Day, but the humidity and rain make a comeback by mid-week.
Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - May 31st, 2021
Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - May 31st, 2021
WX 05/30
Weather - May 30, 2012