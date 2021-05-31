Regional Hosts and Sites Announced for the NCAA College World Series

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The wait is finally over as the NCAA has finally announced the Regional Sites for the 74th NCAA Division 1 Baseball Championship!

The Regional Sites were announced on the NCAA Social Media Page:

Austin, Texas - Texas (42-15)

Columbia, South Carolina – South Carolina (33-21)

Eugene, Oregon – Oregon (37-14)

Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (46-10)

Fort Worth, Texas – TCU (39-17); through games played 5/29/2021

Gainesville, Florida – Florida (38-20)

Greenville, North Carolina – East Carolina (41-15)

Knoxville, Tennessee – Tennessee (45-16)

Lubbock, Texas – Texas Tech (36-15)

Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (40-15)

Oxford, Mississippi – Ole Miss (41-19)

Ruston, Louisiana – Louisiana Tech (40-18)

South Bend, Indiana – Notre Dame (30-11)

Stanford, California – Stanford (33-14)

Starkville, Mississippi – Mississippi St. (40-15)

Tucson, Arizona – Arizona (40-15)

The big stand out is Ole Miss will host the Oxford Regional at Swayze Field in Oxford-University Stadium and Mississippi St. will host the Starkville Regional at Dudy Noble Field.

After both teams were taken out in the SEC Tournament, now the focus is set for the NCAA College World Series. The selection show will be tomorrow at Noon ET, where we will see the official rankings.

Ole Miss will be officially hosting for the 10th time, while Mississippi State hosted in 2019. There was no championship in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The road to Omaha is officially here!

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.