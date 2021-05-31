Advertisement

Regional Hosts and Sites Announced for the NCAA College World Series

NCAA College World Series
NCAA College World Series(NCAA)
By Shahji Adam
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The wait is finally over as the NCAA has finally announced the Regional Sites for the 74th NCAA Division 1 Baseball Championship!

The Regional Sites were announced on the NCAA Social Media Page:

  • Austin, Texas - Texas (42-15)
  • Columbia, South Carolina – South Carolina (33-21)
  • Eugene, Oregon – Oregon (37-14)
  • Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (46-10)
  • Fort Worth, Texas – TCU (39-17); through games played 5/29/2021
  • Gainesville, Florida – Florida (38-20)
  • Greenville, North Carolina – East Carolina (41-15)
  • Knoxville, Tennessee – Tennessee (45-16)
  • Lubbock, Texas – Texas Tech (36-15)
  • Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (40-15)
  • Oxford, Mississippi – Ole Miss (41-19)
  • Ruston, Louisiana – Louisiana Tech (40-18)
  • South Bend, Indiana – Notre Dame (30-11)
  • Stanford, California – Stanford (33-14)
  • Starkville, Mississippi – Mississippi St. (40-15)
  • Tucson, Arizona – Arizona (40-15)

The big stand out is Ole Miss will host the Oxford Regional at Swayze Field in Oxford-University Stadium and Mississippi St. will host the Starkville Regional at Dudy Noble Field.

After both teams were taken out in the SEC Tournament, now the focus is set for the NCAA College World Series. The selection show will be tomorrow at Noon ET, where we will see the official rankings.

Ole Miss will be officially hosting for the 10th time, while Mississippi State hosted in 2019. There was no championship in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The road to Omaha is officially here!

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner says crooks used a backhoe to break into his gas station on Medgar Evers Boulevard in...
Backhoe used to break into gas station, owner says
The two 15-year-old girls were heading south on County Road 375 when they ran off the road and...
Enterprise High students involved in deadly crash
Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper John Harris was struck by a vehicle and fatally injured...
Trooper dies in the line of duty in Madison County
The new location will be at 131 S Frontage Road where Meridian Crossroads is located.
ALDI Grocery coming to Meridian

Latest News

WTOK Sports Shahji Adam
Historic 105th Annual Indy 500
Historic 105th Annual Indy 500
FILE - The Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna follows through on a solo home run during the sixth...
Braves OF Ozuna arrested on domestic violence charge
WTOK Sports Shahji Adam
Alabama Advances to the Women’s College World Series