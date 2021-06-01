Funeral services for Alice Frances Carney McDevitt, 79, of Butler will be held Friday, June 4, 2021, at 2 P.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Antioch Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M.

Ms. McDevitt passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at North Pointe Health & Rehabilitation in Meridian, Mississippi. She was born April 11, 1942, in Choctaw County, Alabama.

Survivors include her children, Ricky Mitchell McDevitt (Sandra); Randall Leon McDevitt; Ronald Gregory McDevitt (Beverly); Donald Darren “Mack” McDevitt (Angie); Lenora Ann Buckles (Mike); and Angelia Laverne Anderson (Greg); grandchildren, Scottie Buckles, Danny Buckles, Brandon McDevitt, Joseph McDevitt, Nikki McDevitt, Elvis McDevitt, Jeremy Kelley, Kelly McDevitt, Monica McDevitt Bryant, Wendy Wefford, Candice McDevitt Kamens, Justin McDevitt, Matthew McDevitt, Danielle Anderson, and Tyler Anderson; and 20 great grandchildren.

She was preceded her parents, Frank and Mattie Downey Carney; husband, Fredrick C. McDevitt; and grandson, Randall Lance “Chunk” McDevitt.

Pallbearers: grandsons

Honorary pallbearers: granddaughters

