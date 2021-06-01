City of Meridian Arrest Report June 1, 2021
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|GUY MCRAE
|1995
|5217 HORN LAKE RD LAKE, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|CRYSTAL M KING
|1983
|1312 11TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|CORRINA M TUCKER
|1972
|1517 48TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|SHAWNTEZ L LANIER
|1987
|2415 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|ALLEN BOYD
|1977
|3010 29TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
|DONNA PARKER
|1987
|5037 COUNTY ROAD 8 VOSSBURG, MS
|DUI
|CEDRIC BURNS
|1987
|4344 PLEASANT HILL RD MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
DISTURBANCE OF THE FAMILY
SIMPLE ASSAULT
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|CEDRIC HOPSON
|1995
|5806 MOSBY RD MERIDIAN, MS
|PETIT LARCENY
|JADAISHA TUBBS
|1995
|2209 19TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
|OMAR RUSH
|1990
|2329 12TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC PROFANITY
|LADARIUS T JOHNSON
|1990
|1512 28TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
PUBLIC DRUNK
|BRODERIC TOOLE
|1982
|1105 35TH AVE APT B MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|DETRA WATTS
|1984
|1318 19TH ST APT H2 MERIDIAN, MS
|JOYRIDING
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT X 2SIMPLE ASSAULT
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 28, 2021, at 6:00 AM to June 1, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 10:17 AM on May 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an attempted burglary in the 1000 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was attempted through a window.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 9:20 AM on May 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 4:03 AM on May 31, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 100 block of 34th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 25 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:59 PM on May 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 9:45 PM on May 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Vally Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 11:44 PM on May 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of 10thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 2:42 AM on May 31, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 32ndAvenue. One residence and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.