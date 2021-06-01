Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report June 1, 2021

Daily Docket 5
Daily Docket 5(wtok)
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
GUY MCRAE19955217 HORN LAKE RD LAKE, MSSHOPLIFTING
CRYSTAL M KING19831312 11TH ST MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
CORRINA M TUCKER19721517 48TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
SHAWNTEZ L LANIER19872415 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ALLEN BOYD19773010 29TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI REFUSAL
DONNA PARKER19875037 COUNTY ROAD 8 VOSSBURG, MSDUI
CEDRIC BURNS19874344 PLEASANT HILL RD MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
DISTURBANCE OF THE FAMILY
SIMPLE ASSAULT
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
CEDRIC HOPSON19955806 MOSBY RD MERIDIAN, MSPETIT LARCENY
JADAISHA TUBBS19952209 19TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSGIVING FALSE INFORMATION
OMAR RUSH19902329 12TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC PROFANITY
LADARIUS T JOHNSON19901512 28TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
PUBLIC DRUNK
BRODERIC TOOLE19821105 35TH AVE APT B MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DETRA WATTS19841318 19TH ST APT H2 MERIDIAN, MSJOYRIDING
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT X 2SIMPLE ASSAULT
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 28, 2021, at 6:00 AM to June 1, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 10:17 AM on May 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an attempted burglary in the 1000 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was attempted through a window.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 9:20 AM on May 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 4:03 AM on May 31, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 100 block of 34th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 25 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:59 PM on May 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 9:45 PM on May 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Vally Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 11:44 PM on May 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of 10thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 2:42 AM on May 31, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 32ndAvenue. One residence and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

Most Read

Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
One person is being hospitalized after crashing into a telephone pole in Meridian.
1 person hospitalized in Meridian hit-and-run crash
GoFundMe set up for family of MHP Trooper John Harris
GoFundMe set up for family of MHP Trooper John Harris
State Trooper John Harris to be honored, remembered Tuesday in Madison
Trooper John Harris laid to rest Tuesday in Madison
The Montana deputies, who were in Milwaukee for emergency vehicle training, found a 19-year-old...
Intruder drunkenly breaks into Airbnb filled with deputies

Latest News

Daily Docket 3
Kemper County Arrest Report June 1, 2021
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 1, 2021
Owner says crooks used a backhoe to break into his gas station on Medgar Evers Boulevard in...
Backhoe used to break into gas station, owner says
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report May 28, 2021