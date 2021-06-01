City of Meridian Arrest Report June 1, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 10:17 AM on May 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an attempted burglary in the 1000 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was attempted through a window.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 9:20 AM on May 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 4:03 AM on May 31, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 100 block of 34th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 25 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed evidence found to support the calls.

At 8:59 PM on May 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 9:45 PM on May 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Vally Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 11:44 PM on May 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of 10thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 2:42 AM on May 31, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 32ndAvenue. One residence and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.