Collapsed building cleanup coming soon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s been nearly two months since the building collapsed in downtown Meridian. The owner says there will finally be movement this week.

The building collapsed on April 8 and at least one lane of 23rd ave. has been blocked off since. Co-owner, Sam Dabit, says his insurance company has ruled on the property and that a demolition crew could be at the site as early as Wednesday.

The State Games of Mississippi’s Opening Ceremonies will bring in thousands of people to downtown Meridian at the end of the week. It’s unclear if the site could be cleared by Friday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.