Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 42 new cases, 2 new deaths reported

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 42 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths and 18...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 42 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths and 18 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.(CDC)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 42 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths and 18 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.

The most recent data showed 903,432 people in the state are fully vaccinated, or 28%, and 1,035,352 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 12 and older.

Find state and county vaccinations numbers in the charts below:

Click here for county-by-county case totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
One person is being hospitalized after crashing into a telephone pole in Meridian.
1 person hospitalized in Meridian hit-and-run crash
GoFundMe set up for family of MHP Trooper John Harris
GoFundMe set up for family of MHP Trooper John Harris
State Trooper John Harris to be honored, remembered Tuesday in Madison
Trooper John Harris laid to rest Tuesday in Madison
The Montana deputies, who were in Milwaukee for emergency vehicle training, found a 19-year-old...
Intruder drunkenly breaks into Airbnb filled with deputies

Latest News

Rose Hill Water Association has issued a Boil Water Notice due to a loss of pressure.
Rose Hill issues Boil Water Notice
Covid-19 case counts are dropping to the lowest levels in more than a year and cities across...
Covid-19 cases fall as officials lift restrictions
The International Olympic Committee says more than 80% of athletes and staff staying in the...
Japan’s vaccine push ahead of Olympics looks to be too late
Moderna is filing for a Biologics License Application with the FDA for its COVID-19 vaccine,...
Moderna files for full COVID-19 vaccine approval