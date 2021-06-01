COVID-19 in Mississippi: 42 new cases, 2 new deaths reported
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 42 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths and 18 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.
The most recent data showed 903,432 people in the state are fully vaccinated, or 28%, and 1,035,352 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 12 and older.
Find state and county vaccinations numbers in the charts below:
Click here for county-by-county case totals.
MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.