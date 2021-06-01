Food giveaway slated for Wednesday in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There will be a food giveaway in Meridian taking place Wednesday at the Council of Organizations Building. The Gamma Epsilon Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity is partnering with the Mississippi Food Network for this event.

The food giveaway begins at 10:00 Wednesday morning and will go while supplies last.

”This is our first food drive,” said Louis Sutton, Jr., president of the Gamma Epsilon Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma. “Community service is our purpose. Cultural service and service for humanity is our motto. We had an opportunity through the Mississippi Food Network. They were looking for partners to distribute and we had the facility. The brothers had the manpower, so we’re happy to do it.”

The Council of Organizations building is located at 814 45th Avenue in Meridian. The food giveaway is open to anyone who needs food or knows of anyone who needs food.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.