Heavy storms return starting tonight

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Showers and thunderstorms will begin increasing over the next twenty-four hours.

Severe Weather Unlikely

Severe thunderstorms are overall unlikely, but an isolated damaging wind gust is possible any time we introduce thunderstorms with temperatures in the 80s.

Stormy Weather Returns Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms were already marching east from Arkansas and Louisiana on Tuesday afternoon. They were crossing the Mississippi River and entering Mississippi around 4 PM. These showers and storms will gradually diminish after sunset, but some of them will hold on long enough to reach us tonight.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be mostly cloudy. Showers or thunderstorms become possible as early as 8 to 10 PM. We will cool to the mid-70s by midnight. Showers and storms will increase after midnight. Rain can fall heavily at times where it falls, but some areas will stay dry. The low temperature by morning will be near 69 degrees. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and muggy. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible through about 10 AM. Then occasional showers and thunderstorms are likely after 10 AM. The high temperature will be near 86 degrees. The weather will gradually improve after sunset, which occurs just three minutes before 8 PM.

Looking Ahead

The afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be a common rule through the next seven days. Some days will come with more widespread activity. Other days will be less stormy overall. We are all fair game for a daily dousing, but that isn’t to say we are guaranteed to get rain everywhere on every afternoon.

Be weather aware and ready to move indoors quickly. Severe thunderstorms are overall unlikely, but even non-severe thunderstorms bring lightning, which can be deadly. If you can hear thunder or see lightning, you are close enough to be struck.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.