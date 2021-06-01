Advertisement

Heavy storms return starting tonight

Showers and thunderstorms will increase Tuesday night through Wednesday.
Showers and thunderstorms will increase Tuesday night through Wednesday.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Showers and thunderstorms will begin increasing over the next twenty-four hours.

Severe Weather Unlikely

Severe thunderstorms are overall unlikely, but an isolated damaging wind gust is possible any time we introduce thunderstorms with temperatures in the 80s.

Stormy Weather Returns Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms were already marching east from Arkansas and Louisiana on Tuesday afternoon. They were crossing the Mississippi River and entering Mississippi around 4 PM. These showers and storms will gradually diminish after sunset, but some of them will hold on long enough to reach us tonight.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be mostly cloudy. Showers or thunderstorms become possible as early as 8 to 10 PM. We will cool to the mid-70s by midnight. Showers and storms will increase after midnight. Rain can fall heavily at times where it falls, but some areas will stay dry. The low temperature by morning will be near 69 degrees. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and muggy. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible through about 10 AM. Then occasional showers and thunderstorms are likely after 10 AM. The high temperature will be near 86 degrees. The weather will gradually improve after sunset, which occurs just three minutes before 8 PM.

Looking Ahead

The afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be a common rule through the next seven days. Some days will come with more widespread activity. Other days will be less stormy overall. We are all fair game for a daily dousing, but that isn’t to say we are guaranteed to get rain everywhere on every afternoon.

Be weather aware and ready to move indoors quickly. Severe thunderstorms are overall unlikely, but even non-severe thunderstorms bring lightning, which can be deadly. If you can hear thunder or see lightning, you are close enough to be struck.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
One person is being hospitalized after crashing into a telephone pole in Meridian.
1 person hospitalized in Meridian hit-and-run crash
GoFundMe set up for family of MHP Trooper John Harris
GoFundMe set up for family of MHP Trooper John Harris
State Trooper John Harris to be honored, remembered Tuesday in Madison
Trooper John Harris laid to rest Tuesday in Madison
The Montana deputies, who were in Milwaukee for emergency vehicle training, found a 19-year-old...
Intruder drunkenly breaks into Airbnb filled with deputies

Latest News

Weather - June 1, 2021
Weather - June 1, 2021
2021 Hurricane Season
The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season has begun
Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - June 1st, 2021
Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - June 1st, 2021
Futurecast - Tue June 1 at 8 PM
Rain chances return tonight