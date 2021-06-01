Advertisement

Kemper County Arrest Report June 1, 2021

Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Aaron McCoy 05-27-2021 Possession of Controlled Substance
Alejandro Lopez 05-29-2021 No Driver License.
Alex Webb 05-29-2021 Possession of Controlled Substance
Christopher Cunningham 05-28-2021 No Driver License; No Insurance.
Christopher Holloman 05-29-2021 Failure to Stop at Stop Sign; Driving While License Suspended;...
James Allgood 05-29-2021 Driving While License Suspended
Javario Jenkins 05-29-2021 Driving While License Suspended
Janice Thompson 05-29-2021 Domestic Violence
Joseph Parker 05-29-2021 Possession of Controlled Substance in Motor Vehicle
Kedrick Dean 05-29-2021 No Driver License
Kenyatta Glenn 05-29-2021 Driving While License Suspended
Kobe Johnson 05-29-2021 Possession of Controlled Substance.
Latoria Terrell 05-29-2021 No Driver License
Leon Hull 05-29-2021 No Driver License
Lushion Triplett 05-27-2021 Simple Assault
Marilyn Barrett 05-27-2021 Improper Equipment; Driving While License Suspended
Markisha Stewart 05-29-2021 No Driver License; Child Restraint; Possession of Marijuana
Merzengo Thedford 05-29-2021 Driving While License Suspended
Michael Steel 05-31-2021 Felon in Possession of a Firearm; Failure to Obey an Officer
Prentiss Clark 05-29-2021 Domestic Violence
Shakaria Hopkins 05-29-2021 Possession of Marijuana
Terrance Scarborough 05-28-2021 Failure to Keep Proper Lane; Possession of Marijuana
Willie Clayton 05-29-2021 No Driver License
Willie Griffin 05-27-2021 Improper Equipment; No Driver License
