Lauderdale County Schools has summer feeding program

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County School District is providing free meals to anyone 18 and younger throughout the month of June.

The breakfast and lunch meals will be provided Monday through Friday on Northeast Elementary School’s campus, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Participants will have an option of grab & go or on-site meals.

