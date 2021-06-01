Lauderdale County Schools has summer feeding program

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County School District is providing free meals to anyone 18 and younger throughout the month of June.

The breakfast and lunch meals will be provided Monday through Friday on Northeast Elementary School’s campus, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Participants will have an option of grab & go or on-site meals.

The Lauderdale County School District is providing free meals to anyone 18 and younger throughout the month of June. (Lauderdale County School District)

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.