Memorial Day observance held in downtown Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County’s Memorial Day observance in downtown Meridian was emotional, powerful, and moving.

Dozens of people gathered at the Doughboy Monument to honor and remember Lauderdale County military personnel who died while serving.

“For the ones who have lost loved ones, friends classmates, etc. in the line of duty it’s really just a time to reflect on what this supreme sacrifice that they made for their country’s freedom and for the life we’re living that they didn’t get to know, " said Lauderdale County Memorial Day Committee Chairman, Van McCarty.

The names of 290 men and women from Lauderdale County who lost their lives in combat were read, from the first to die in World War 1, to the most recent casualty in operation Iraqi Freedom.

“We’ve had several uncles and relatives who’ve paid the ultimate price. Many of them fought in wars. They did not come back home physically or mentally. And it is very very important even though America still has problems, this is the greatest country in the whole world. This is my classmate he’s just coming back from a tour overseas and we just need to thank people like him and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for this country,” said Memorial Day observance attendee, Dr. Sheila Walker.

The ceremony included the Laying of the Wreaths and a Twenty-One Gun Salute rendered by the Meridian Police Department Honor Guard.

“For those who have lost their lives and for those who committed to the United States Army or whatever branch they served in and I think it’s a great honor that we recognize them because they gave their life as I got on my shirt, I stand because they stood for me,” said Vietnam veteran, Rufus Leroy Griggs.

Organizers said this teaches younger generations about the value of their freedoms and the importance of honoring those who sacrificed so much to protect those freedoms.

Memorial Day, started a year after the Civil War with the help of four women from Columbus, Mississippi. According to historians, they laid wreaths and flowers on the graves of both confederate and union soldiers.

