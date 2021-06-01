Advertisement

MHP: Over 5700 tickets issued during Memorial Day holiday

A total of 104 crashes were investigated, including a fatal crash in Newton County and two others, and 40 injuries on state and federal highways.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports it issued 5,734 citations with 160 DUI arrests during the long Memorial Day weekend holiday. A total of 104 crashes were investigated, including a fatal crash in Newton County and two others, and 40 injuries on state and federal highways.

At least three people died in crashes over Memorial Day weekend.
MHP responded to a wreck at 3:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 16 in Madison County. State Trooper John Harris was struck by a vehicle and fatally injured while conducting a traffic stop.

Another fatal wreck happened about 6:15 p.m. Friday in Newton County on Highway 503. The driver, 32-year-old Shannon M. Davis, of Hattiesburg, struck a tree and was ejected.

A 1996 Ford pickup driven by Rogelio Garza, 38, of Falcon Heights, Tex., was traveling north on Highway 429 shortly before midnight Friday when the truck left the road and overturned, ejecting the driver.

All crashes remain under investigation by MHP.

