MHP: Over 5700 tickets issued during Memorial Day holiday

MHP responded to a wreck at 3:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 16 in Madison County. State Trooper John Harris was struck by a vehicle and fatally injured while conducting a traffic stop.



Another fatal wreck happened about 6:15 p.m. Friday in Newton County on Highway 503. The driver, 32-year-old Shannon M. Davis, of Hattiesburg, struck a tree and was ejected.



A 1996 Ford pickup driven by Rogelio Garza, 38, of Falcon Heights, Tex., was traveling north on Highway 429 shortly before midnight Friday when the truck left the road and overturned, ejecting the driver.



All crashes remain under investigation by MHP.