Military Appreciation Month: Serving during a pandemic

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The pandemic has changed many things onboard Naval Air Station Meridian, but the mission has not.

Commander Christy Sibley of the Naval Technical Training Center said the young sailors and her staff have been resilient through all changes and guidelines.

“I continue to be impressed with our young sailors, both the staff and the students. The students, in a fashion, those that we have here right now, they came into the Navy after the pandemic was already on-going, so this is all they know of navy operations,” said Sibley.

The students have been wearing masks since the beginning of the pandemic, cannot leave base, and have other restrictions.

Sibley said they consistently monitor their mental and physical well-being to ensure their training goes as it should.

“The training of our sailors going to the fleet, they’re coming to us right from boot camp. This is their pipeline to get them to the fleet and relieve the folks who have been out at sea for a while in this pandemic. So, that’s not slowing down. We still need to get sailors trained.”

The Commanding Officer of the base’s clinic, Commander Nichole Olson, said the pandemic has affected almost every aspect of the clinic, whether it’s dental services or optometry.

Olson said her staff has been great with at rolling with the punches as guidelines change, especially at the start of the pandemic.

“Whether they were frazzled or we were frazzled, the patients didn’t know it. Our job here is to make sure the patients, whether with COVID or any other process, that our patients are taken care of and that everything looks like smooth sailing even though we’re paddling a lot underneath,” said Olson.

Olson said she’s used encouragement to keep her team motivated and also reminds them they are part of a great team.

“Communication is so important. I try to make sure they know they are part of this team and they are part of something bigger than themselves.”

