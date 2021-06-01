Miss. AG: 2 weeks, 3 undercover operations, 20 victims rescued

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday that three undercover human trafficking operations have been busted over the last two weeks. Lynn Fitch said 20 human trafficking victims were rescued and at least six arrests were made, and with investigations still ongoing, the operation may result in additional arrests.

“Human trafficking is a destructive crime that debases our common humanity and diminishes the value of human life. These victims are someone’s daughter, sister, or friend, and I am determined to put an end to this criminal enterprise and help them find their way forward without shame or blame,” said Fitch. “I would like to thank the law enforcement officers, investigators, and all of our federal, state, and local partners who assisted in these operations for their hard work and continued support in the fight to end human trafficking in Mississippi.”

The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office; the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI); the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the Jackson Police Department conducted a human trafficking operation in Jackson May 17-18. Fitch’s office said in a news release that the team encountered five victims of human trafficking the first night. Additionally, there were two arrests for promoting prostitution and one for felony narcotics possession. Information obtained during this operation led to the identification of a person who has a major role in human trafficking in and around Jackson. That investigation is currently ongoing.



During the second night, five additional victims of human trafficking were encountered and rescued. No additional arrests were made, but valuable information was gained that could assist in future investigations.



On May 19, the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a human trafficking operation in Jackson County. Five victims of human trafficking were encountered. Two more arrests were made for promoting prostitution. One of the men had been previously arrested by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office on human trafficking charges.



The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration, HSI, MBI, the Mississippi Department of Corrections, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, and members of the Pinebelt Human Trafficking Task Force conducted a human trafficking operation May 26 in Hattiesburg. During this operation, five victims of human trafficking were encountered. Additionally, one arrest was made for promoting prostitution. Information was obtained during this operation about several suspects potentially involved in the trafficking of people in and around the Hattiesburg area. That investigation is currently ongoing.



The AG said all victims were offered assistance by the state.

