Outside Funeral services for Mrs. Alean Loyd will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Family Resident, Meridian (1534 Highway 19 South) with Bro David Loyd officiating. Burial: Zion Hill Cemetery, Meridian. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Loyd, 92, of Meridian, who died Monday, May 31, 2021 at her residence. Viewing: Friday, June 4, 2021 from 5-6 p.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian.

