Mrs. Mae R. Walker

Memorial Services for Mae R. Walker will be held at a later date. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Walker, 72, of Newton, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center of Meridian.

Mae was an avid reader and, in her retirement, enjoyed her quite time, embroidery work, attending Bible class, and being with her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed family meals and spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her favorite title was “Grammy” which was given to her lovingly by her grandchildren.

Mae is survived by her husband, Paul Walker; daughters, Stacy Bridges (Tommy), Cindy Beardsley (Dan Snowden), Kelli Wesson (Bruce), Christopher Walker (Mindy), and Josh Walker. Grandchildren Meri Wesson (Casey Abel), Dalton Snowden, Isabella Beardsley, Gabriel Carlson, Waverly Walker, and Haven Walker; great-grandchildren, Alex Abel and Eli Abel. Siblings, Phyllis Mills, Janice Vance, and Sue Van Height; Sister-in-law Sherry Hall; and brothers-in-law Wiley Walker (Linda) and Jeff Walker (Julie) as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

Mrs. Walker is preceded in death by her parents John Henry Brown and Mary Jane Brown; Six siblings; and Mother-in-law, Ruth Walker.

The Walker family suggests memorials be made as donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in lieu of flowers.

