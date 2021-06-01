Home catches fire on Myrtlewood Drive

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A house caught on fire in the 2600 Block of Myrtlewood Drive in Meridian on Memorial Day afternoon.

Smoke was seen coming from out of the house as firefighters worked hard to get the fire out.

Wood on various parts of the house including the sides of the roof and around the front door burned.

Windows were also broken out.

Officials said the cause of the fire is unknown and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.