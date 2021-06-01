New debris pickup vendor to assist Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The wait for roadside pickup of trees and limbs from recent storms will soon be complete.

The city council approved a contract with a third-party vendor to handle debris clean-up around the city at its June 1st meeting.

Shackelford Management Services, Inc. is the new vendor that will focus on the cleanup and disposal of larger items, like full trees and limbs.

The May 4th thunderstorm had winds of over 80 mph, which caused many trees to crash in the streets of Meridian and on people’s homes.

Since then people have been moving piles of debris to the roadside. The city has been working with Waste Pro to clean up the debris. However, the city said the company and public works do not have the proper equipment to handle the size or amount of debris the thunderstorm caused.

“The trucks this vendor is bringing in are a little larger trucks so they can handle the larger size debris. I know back in our winter storm there were more limbs and treetops. In our windstorm that we had, we’re talking about entire trees that are in diameter of some three and four feet around. So those larger pieces of debris are going to need to be picked up and hauled off, too, and these larger trailers will help make that happen,” said Public Safety Director Doug Stephens.

The company is set to start the debris cleanup either later this week or early next week. This process will take between two to four weeks to get to all areas of the city.

People are encouraged to continue moving debris to the edge of their property.

