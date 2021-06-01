Advertisement

Perennial powers meet in 4A state title game

West Lauderdale baseball swept Mooreville 2-0 to claim the North State Championship. The Knights will now play in the MHSAA 4A State Championship Wednesday.(WTVA)
By Taylor Curet
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Sumrall and West Lauderdale have enough hardware between the two of them to put Home Depot out of business.

The Bobcats and Knights have captured a combined 19 state championships (West Lauderdale with 14 of those).

However, it was Sumrall who won the last meeting in the 2019 Class 4A South State Title. Now the two storied programs meet for the first time in the Class 4A state championship.

“They’re just like us; they’ve won a lot of state championships,” said Sumrall senior pitcher Kros Sivley. “They are always good at hitting, pitching, whatever it is, defense. It’s going to be tough but I know we can beat them.”

“They’ll be well-coached,” said Sumrall head coach Andy Davis. “Those guys have been there for a long time. They do the little things right. They’ll bunt, they’ll steal bases, they’ll play defense. They got a couple pitchers. They always hit the ball hard. So, we’ll have our work cut out for us.”

The Bobcats and the Knights open their best-of-three series on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Trustmark Park in Pearl.
Here’s a full look at this week’s MHSAA state championship baseball schedule at Trustmark Park:

Class 1A – Tuesday/Thursday (1 p.m.) – Resurrection vs. Tupelo Christian

Class 3A – Tuesday/Thursday (4 p.m.) – Booneville vs. Magee

Class 5A – Tuesday/Thursday (7 p.m.) – Saltillo vs. Pascagoula

Class 2A – Wednesday/Friday (1 p.m.) – Taylorsville vs. East Union

Class 4A – Wednesday/Friday (4 p.m.) – Sumrall vs. West Lauderdale

Class 6A – Wednesday/Friday (7 p.m.) – Madison Central at Northwest Rankin

*Game 3′s will be played on Saturday if necessary.

