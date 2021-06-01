Rain chances return tonight

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday! We are off to a cool and comfortable start on our first day of June. We look to warm up quickly this afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper-80s. We’ll see partly cloudy skies today, with rain chances ramping up as we head into the evening and overnight hours. Showers and storms will be possible tonight and into Wednesday.

A summer-like pattern is set to return starting Wednesday and lasting through at least the start of the next work week. Scattered showers and storms will be possible each day Wednesday through Monday. It will be warm and humid during this time frame as well, but with persistent cloud cover around, high temperatures will generally stay below the 90 degree mark. This means that despite the humidity, it won’t be oppressively hot out there for at least the next seven days.

