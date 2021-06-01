Advertisement

Rose Hill issues Boil Water Notice

Rose Hill Water Association has issued a Boil Water Notice due to a loss of pressure.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Rose Hill Water Association has issued a Boil Water Notice due to a loss of pressure following a leak repair on the main water line.

The service area area affected is from the intersection of County Road 20 and County Road 2024, west on County Road 20 and all adjoining roads, including the Highway 503 service area and all adjoining roads of Highway 503, as well as anyone who may have lost pressure Tuesday, June 1.

