The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season has begun

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was a very busy hurricane season last year and now it’s time for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Although our area is not impacted by storm surge, tropical systems can still cause some damage in Meridian and the surrounding area.

“We do get the wind impact, we do get that tornado impact, and of course we get that heavy rain impact, and that can lead to flooding,” said Storm Team 11 chief meteorologist Stephen Bowers. “Both flash flooding and flooding of our rivers and our rivers around here are relatively small, so it really doesn’t take a whole lot of rain to make them overflow their banks.”

Hurricanes develop from tropical waves and other disturbances when the ocean is warm and wind shear is light. When it comes to forecasting the path of a hurricane, meteorologists often show the “Cone of Uncertainty.” The cone shows the forecast track of the center of the storm and its margin of error.

“So the cone of uncertainty gives us that margin of error just to let you know that, yes, it can deviate from the center of this track,” Bowers said. “Don’t focus on the center, because the cone of uncertainty is the first reason you don’t want to focus on the center. The other reason you don’t want to focus on the center of the track, is that it’s not always the center of the track that gives you the impact. The impact can be felt for sometimes hundreds of miles away from the center.”

A tropical storm becomes a hurricane once it reaches winds of 74 mph or greater. A storm is categorized as a “major hurricane” if winds get to 111 mph or greater, which is a category 3 storm or higher.

“It’s important to know that if you have plans to travel this summer, and a lot of people do, make sure you know how to get back out of there in the event that a hurricane does threaten that area, because they will evacuate the coast,” Bowers explained.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season will come to an end on November 30.

“Regardless of whether we are talking about hurricane, or severe thunderstorms that produce tornadoes, the best thing anybody can do to be prepared is to be aware,” Bowers said. “You have to be informed. If you’re not informed, you don’t know that you need to prepare otherwise.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting 13-20 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes, and 3-5 major hurricanes for the 2021 season.

