Trooper John Harris laid to rest Tuesday in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - The life and service of a decorated Mississippi state trooper was honored Tuesday afternoon in Madison.

An unidentified man hit Trooper John Harris during a traffic stop Friday on Highway 16 in Madison County.

Harris’ funeral was held at Broadmoor Baptist Church on Highland Colony Parkway.

A GoFundMe account created for Harris’ family has already raised more than $100,000, all of which will go to Harris’ wife and two young children.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of MHP Trooper John Harris (Source: GoFundMe/Sean Tindell)

The procession is expected to leave the church around 3 p.m., head north on Highland Colony to Mississippi 463, and then east to I-55. From there, the procession will take the Old Agency Road exit in Ridgeland then head east on West Jackson Street to U.S. Highway 51 to Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery.

The funeral service is being live-streamed at https://broadmoor.online.church.

Those wishing to pay respects to Trooper Harris during the motorcade are asked to congregate in these areas:

Sidewalks and pedestrian areas on the south side of Mississippi 463

Near the Baptist Health Complex and Marriot Courtyard Hotel between Highland Colony and I-55

Sidewalks and pedestrian areas of West Jackson Street

Sidewalks and pedestrian areas on the east side of U.S. 51 from Jackson Street to the cemetery.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.