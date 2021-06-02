A stormy Wednesday ahead

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! At around 4 this morning, we are seeing widespread showers and storms across our area. We look to continue to see periods of rain and storms throughout our Wednesday, so be sure to keep that rain gear handy today! An isolated strong to severe is possible this afternoon as daytime heating is maximized. 60 mph wind gusts will be the main threat, but large hail is also possible.

Any storms that develop Wednesday afternoon will begin to taper off once the sun sets. We’ll be left with a few lingering showers overnight as temperatures drop into the upper-60s Thursday morning. We’ll see more scattered showers and storms on our Thursday, mainly in the afternoon. Shower and storm chances will decrease a bit on Friday, but rain will still be possible in the afternoon as highs climb into the mid-80s.

The weekend will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies and a chance of a few showers and storms each afternoon. These storm chances will continue into the next work week as well. This will be a typical summertime set-up where we see showers and storms pop-up in places, mainly each afternoon. It will also be warm and humid during this time frame. Highs will be in the upper-80s on Saturday, the mid-80s Sunday and Monday, and then the upper-80s on Tuesday.

