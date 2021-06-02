Advertisement

A stormy Wednesday ahead

Futurecast - Wednesday June 2, 2021 at 5 PM
Futurecast - Wednesday June 2, 2021 at 5 PM(WTOK)
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! At around 4 this morning, we are seeing widespread showers and storms across our area. We look to continue to see periods of rain and storms throughout our Wednesday, so be sure to keep that rain gear handy today! An isolated strong to severe is possible this afternoon as daytime heating is maximized. 60 mph wind gusts will be the main threat, but large hail is also possible.

Any storms that develop Wednesday afternoon will begin to taper off once the sun sets. We’ll be left with a few lingering showers overnight as temperatures drop into the upper-60s Thursday morning. We’ll see more scattered showers and storms on our Thursday, mainly in the afternoon. Shower and storm chances will decrease a bit on Friday, but rain will still be possible in the afternoon as highs climb into the mid-80s.

The weekend will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies and a chance of a few showers and storms each afternoon. These storm chances will continue into the next work week as well. This will be a typical summertime set-up where we see showers and storms pop-up in places, mainly each afternoon. It will also be warm and humid during this time frame. Highs will be in the upper-80s on Saturday, the mid-80s Sunday and Monday, and then the upper-80s on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday that three undercover human...
Miss. AG: 2 weeks, 3 undercover operations, 20 victims rescued
State Trooper John Harris to be honored, remembered Tuesday in Madison
Trooper John Harris laid to rest Tuesday in Madison
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 1, 2021
A total of 104 crashes were investigated, including a fatal crash in Newton County and two...
MHP: Over 5700 tickets issued during Memorial Day holiday
Brothers Ryan and Justin Parappuram are both graduating as part of the Class of 2021, the...
Graduation signs celebrate ‘valedictorian’ and ‘NOT valedictorian’ brothers

Latest News

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - June 2nd, 2021
Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - June 2nd, 2021
Weather - June 1, 2021
Weather - June 1, 2021
Showers and thunderstorms will increase Tuesday night through Wednesday.
Heavy storms return starting tonight
2021 Hurricane Season
The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season has begun