Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces re-election bid

Governor Kay Ivey has announced that she will seek another term.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has announced she will seek a second full term in office as governor. The announcement came Wednesday through her reelection campaign team.

Ivey, 76, says that while her first term was marked with historic economic growth, record-low unemployment and critical improvements in education and to the state’s infrastructure, more work remains.

“Alabamians have shown the rest of the nation that our faith, resilience and common sense are what makes us and drives us forward to a promising future. I am proud to be your governor and would be honored to serve you for a second term,” Ivey said. “Alabama is working again, and the best is yet to come.”

Ivey became the first lieutenant governor in state history to assume the governorship, then win an election for a full term.
She was sworn in as Alabama’s 54th governor in 2017 following the resignation of Gov. Robert Bentley.
Then, in 2018, Ivey became the first Republican woman elected Governor of Alabama and just the second woman to in state history to hold the office after defeating Tuscaloosa mayor Walt Maddox.
According to her campaign, Ivey is committed to the people of Alabama and she plans to continue to reflect the values of Alabamians, with life, liberty, freedom and opportunity for every single corner.
Ivey has one declared opponent at this time, Republican Dean Odle.

