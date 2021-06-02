City of Meridian Arrest Report June 2, 2021
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|KATRINA P FUERTES
|1968
|1521 JARMAN RD CUBA, AL
|SHOPLIFTING
|TYRA S BENOMAN
|2001
|866 KEMPER BELL RD SCOOBA, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|ROBERT MORRISON
|1959
|3610 41ST ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|STEVY D MOSLEY JR
|1997
|5117 NORTHVIEW DR MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|MIKENZI L WARD
|1994
|4414 37TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
RESISTING ARREST
|ADRIANNA K BURRAGE
|1998
|4708 PAULDING ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 1, 2021, at 6:00 AM to June 2, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 3:14 AM on June 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2200 block of Highway 45 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 3:44 PM on June 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of 4th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 8:33 PM on June 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 5:51 PM on June 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Old Marion Road. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.