City of Meridian Arrest Report June 2, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
Published: Jun. 2, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
KATRINA P FUERTES19681521 JARMAN RD CUBA, ALSHOPLIFTING
TYRA S BENOMAN2001866 KEMPER BELL RD SCOOBA, MSSHOPLIFTING
ROBERT MORRISON19593610 41ST ST MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
STEVY D MOSLEY JR19975117 NORTHVIEW DR MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
MIKENZI L WARD19944414 37TH ST MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
RESISTING ARREST
ADRIANNA K BURRAGE19984708 PAULDING ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 1, 2021, at 6:00 AM to June 2, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 3:14 AM on June 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2200 block of Highway 45 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 3:44 PM on June 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of 4th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 8:33 PM on June 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 5:51 PM on June 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Old Marion Road. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

