City of Meridian Arrest Report June 2, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 3:14 AM on June 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2200 block of Highway 45 North. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 3:44 PM on June 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of 4th Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 8:33 PM on June 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.

At 5:51 PM on June 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Old Marion Road. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.