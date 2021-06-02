Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 101 new cases, full vaccinations remain at 28%

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 101 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths and 15 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday.

The most recent data showed 905,607 people in the state are fully vaccinated and 1,036,423 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 12 and older.

Check the level of vaccinations in east central Mississippi counties below:

CountyPeople Receiving at Least One Dose% of Pop. Receiving at Least One DosePeople Fully Vaccinated% of Pop. Fully Vaccinated
Clarke526934%462630%
Kemper274428%249426%
Lauderdale24,59734%22,75831%
Neshoba615021%549419%
Newton708634%637230%
Wayne476624%420321%

Find other specific county and state vaccinations numbers in the charts below:

Click here for county-by-county case totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

