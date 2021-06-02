COVID-19 in Mississippi: 101 new cases, full vaccinations remain at 28%
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 101 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths and 15 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday.
The most recent data showed 905,607 people in the state are fully vaccinated and 1,036,423 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 12 and older.
Check the level of vaccinations in east central Mississippi counties below:
|County
|People Receiving at Least One Dose
|% of Pop. Receiving at Least One Dose
|People Fully Vaccinated
|% of Pop. Fully Vaccinated
|Clarke
|5269
|34%
|4626
|30%
|Kemper
|2744
|28%
|2494
|26%
|Lauderdale
|24,597
|34%
|22,758
|31%
|Neshoba
|6150
|21%
|5494
|19%
|Newton
|7086
|34%
|6372
|30%
|Wayne
|4766
|24%
|4203
|21%
Find other specific county and state vaccinations numbers in the charts below:
Click here for county-by-county case totals.
MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
