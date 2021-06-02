COVID-19 in Mississippi: 101 new cases, full vaccinations remain at 28%

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 101 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths and 15 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday.

The most recent data showed 905,607 people in the state are fully vaccinated and 1,036,423 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 12 and older.

Check the level of vaccinations in east central Mississippi counties below:

County People Receiving at Least One Dose % of Pop. Receiving at Least One Dose People Fully Vaccinated % of Pop. Fully Vaccinated Clarke 5269 34% 4626 30% Kemper 2744 28% 2494 26% Lauderdale 24,597 34% 22,758 31% Neshoba 6150 21% 5494 19% Newton 7086 34% 6372 30% Wayne 4766 24% 4203 21%

Find other specific county and state vaccinations numbers in the charts below:

Click here for county-by-county case totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.