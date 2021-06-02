Demolition has begun on old Neshoba Central High School

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The demolition process on a building that has been in Philadelphia since 1963 has begun. The old Neshoba Central High School is being torn down.

“Being a 1993 graduate here, it’s a little sad to see it go down,” said Dr. Lundy Brantley, the superintendent of the Neshoba County School District. “That’s where I went to school, that’s where a lot of people that worked here went to school, so we’re sad to see it go, but we know it’s part of it. It was a great building, but it was in pretty bad disrepair.”

The demolition process is set to take around 2 weeks.

“Hopefully, at some point, maybe in the near future, you never know, we’ll hopefully replace this building with another building,” Dr. Brantley said. “And we don’t know what that would be at this time, but it’d be a great place for in the future to put something really nice.”

School officials plan for a piece of the old building to always be a part of the campus.

“One of the things that we’re going to do is we’re taking 1,500 bricks from the old building and we’re going to make a monument,” Dr. Brantley said. “We don’t know where we’re going to put that at this time, but it’s going to look like the old monument that was in front of the high school for many, many years. It had two rockets on top of it.”

The work is being done by McKee Construction. Project manager Joel McKee went to the old high school himself.

“[It’s a] bittersweet day,” McKee said. “It was a dilapidated building, it started crumbling, all the columns were cracking a breaking up, so it was unsafe for the students to be in there, but I graduated in 2009 and we had some good times and memories in that school.”

The project is going to cost over $700,000.

