Advertisement

Elephant herd roams across China, trashes countryside

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – In China, a group of elephants is causing a stir as they move ever closer toward a densely populated city.

The 15 pachyderms have been on a 300-mile journey since straying from their natural habitat.

No one is quite sure why they’re on the move.

Although many are fascinated with the herd, their trek has not been without its headaches.

The animals have caused more than $1 million in damage along the way, including eating entire fields of corn and smashing barns.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Powe, 32, was sentenced to 100 years on child exploitation charges.
Man sentenced to 100 years on child exploitation charges
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 2, 2021
9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling in Canton
9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling after gun left in car
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report June 2, 2021
Officer Frank Bishop lost everything after his house caught fire on Memorial Day.
Relief fund set for MPD officer

Latest News

Deputies say the 14-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy opened fire at them after they fled from...
Body cam footage shows police shootout involving 2 children
Police say the driver was using the Waze app, which he says led him through a parking lot, onto...
Man blames GPS after driving onto golf course
Edward Martell was sworn into the State Bar of Michigan in the same courtroom he stood in 16...
Judge swears in lawyer who was drug dealer in his court 16 years ago
Paxton Smith, Lake Highlands High School valedictorian, poses for a photo, Wednesday, June 2,...
Dallas HS valedictorian delivers abortion rights call, not approved speech
Road Dawgs Tour 2021
MSU coaches Mike Leach, Ben Howland coming to Meridian