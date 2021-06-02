Advertisement

Epstein ex Ghislaine Maxwell loses bail bid for 5th time

FILE – This image from file video shows Ghislaine Maxwell.
FILE – This image from file video shows Ghislaine Maxwell.(Source: United Nations via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — For a fifth time, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has lost a bid to be freed on bail prior to a November trial on charges that she recruited teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a brief order Wednesday rejecting Maxwell’s request.

The appeals court had rejected a bail request once before and her trial judge had thrice said no.

Maxwell has been incarcerated since July. She has pleaded not guilty to charges including sex trafficking and conspiracy.

Epstein killed himself in a federal Manhattan lockup in August 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday that three undercover human...
Miss. AG: 2 weeks, 3 undercover operations, 20 victims rescued
State Trooper John Harris to be honored, remembered Tuesday in Madison
Trooper John Harris laid to rest Tuesday in Madison
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 1, 2021
A total of 104 crashes were investigated, including a fatal crash in Newton County and two...
MHP: Over 5700 tickets issued during Memorial Day holiday
Brothers Ryan and Justin Parappuram are both graduating as part of the Class of 2021, the...
Graduation signs celebrate ‘valedictorian’ and ‘NOT valedictorian’ brothers

Latest News

Hackers target meat supply company
A rival anti-Netanyahu coalition races to form a government ahead of Wednesday's deadline.
Israel opposition fighting for government control
Nathan Powe, 32, is sentenced to 100 years on child exploitation charges.
Man sentenced to 100 years on child exploitation charges
Members of the Gamma Epsilon Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity held its first ever...
Meridian fraternity hosts food giveaway
Chief Daryl Osby with the Los Angeles County Fire Department said the victim was a 44-year-old...
California firefighters had job dispute before fatal attack