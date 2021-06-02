Advertisement

FBI agent charged in off-duty shooting of man on subway

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Court records show an FBI agent has been charged with attempted murder in the off-duty shooting of another man on a Metro subway train last year in a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C.

Agent Eduardo Valdivia made his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon in Montgomery County Circuit Court on charges including attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Valdivia was released on personal recognizance. Prosecutors didn’t object.

Lawyer Robert Bonsib tells The Associated Press that his client has served the community for the past decade and was confronted on the morning of the shooting by a man who threatened his safety.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday that three undercover human...
Miss. AG: 2 weeks, 3 undercover operations, 20 victims rescued
State Trooper John Harris to be honored, remembered Tuesday in Madison
Trooper John Harris laid to rest Tuesday in Madison
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 1, 2021
A total of 104 crashes were investigated, including a fatal crash in Newton County and two...
MHP: Over 5700 tickets issued during Memorial Day holiday
Brothers Ryan and Justin Parappuram are both graduating as part of the Class of 2021, the...
Graduation signs celebrate ‘valedictorian’ and ‘NOT valedictorian’ brothers

Latest News

Hackers target meat supply company
A rival anti-Netanyahu coalition races to form a government ahead of Wednesday's deadline.
Israel opposition fighting for government control
Nathan Powe, 32, is sentenced to 100 years on child exploitation charges.
Man sentenced to 100 years on child exploitation charges
Members of the Gamma Epsilon Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity held its first ever...
Meridian fraternity hosts food giveaway
Chief Daryl Osby with the Los Angeles County Fire Department said the victim was a 44-year-old...
California firefighters had job dispute before fatal attack