Highway 15 Yard Sale offers a unique shopping experience

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The semi-annual community wide yard sale for those living on and around Highway 15 is set to get underway.

The Highway 15 Yard Sale is a very unique event which offer shopping opportunities along a near 100-mile route between Newton and Maben. There’s stops along the way in Decatur, Union, Philadelphia, Noxapater and Louisville as well as other communities.

In all, around 200 vendors will offer up a chance for customers to find unique items and hidden treasures.

”People can come out here and find stuff they won’t find at any department store or wherever they go,” aid Timmy Bozeman, an administrator with the yard sale. “They can find the antiques they’re looking for and you can set up along the route or in your yard, if you have something you want to get rid of. Most of us prepare all year for an event like this and we’ve got some really cool stuff here you know.”

The Highway 15 Yard Sale runs Thursday through Sunday, rain or shine. The next yard sale will be around the first part of October.

