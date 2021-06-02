Advertisement

Leslie Lee to lead Jimmie Rodgers Foundation

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Jimmie Rodgers Foundation Board of Directors has named Leslie Lee to be its executive director. She will oversee the development of a strategic plan for the Jimmie Rodgers Museum and the annual music festival, as well as be the primary spokesperson.

Board president, Lee Thornton, said the foundation was long overdue for a full-time director.

“I am honored to be the new executive director of this organization that means so much to so many around the world and especially here in Mississippi,” said Lee. “I am very excited to move forward in a big direction with the museum and the festival!”

Lee, the owner of Elegance Ballroom Dance Studio, has lived in Meridian for 15 years. The board cited her extensive experience working with non-profits like the foundation, Meridian Arts Council, EMBDC and the State Games of Mississippi, as a volunteer.

