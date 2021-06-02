Advertisement

Man killed in collision with semi

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man died after a collision with a semi-truck.

The crash happened Tuesday evening at the intersection of Highway 69 and South Vaughn Street in Sulphur Rock.

According to Arkansas State Police’s preliminary report, a semi was traveling south on Highway 69 when a Nissan SUV, driven by Nicholas B. Warner, attempted to cross the highway at South Vaughn Street.

ASP noted Warner, 23, of Batesville failed to yield and pulled into the path of the semi. The semi hit Warner’s SUV on the right side, causing it to overturn.

The report noted that it was raining at the time of the crash.

Editor’s Note: Arkansas State Police originally identified Warner as the driver of the semi-truck. They have since corrected their crash report to reflect that Warner was driving the Nissan SUV.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday that three undercover human...
Miss. AG: 2 weeks, 3 undercover operations, 20 victims rescued
State Trooper John Harris to be honored, remembered Tuesday in Madison
Trooper John Harris laid to rest Tuesday in Madison
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 1, 2021
A total of 104 crashes were investigated, including a fatal crash in Newton County and two...
MHP: Over 5700 tickets issued during Memorial Day holiday
Brothers Ryan and Justin Parappuram are both graduating as part of the Class of 2021, the...
Graduation signs celebrate ‘valedictorian’ and ‘NOT valedictorian’ brothers

Latest News

Nathan Powe, 32, is sentenced to 100 years on child exploitation charges.
Man sentenced to 100 years on child exploitation charges
Members of the Gamma Epsilon Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity held its first ever...
Meridian fraternity hosts food giveaway
Stonewall issues Boil Water Advisory
First pitch is Friday at 4 o'clock on MyTOK2.
Watch West Lauderdale-Sumrall 4A baseball state championship on MyTOK2